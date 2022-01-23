George Harrison and John Oates bonded over race cars and The Rutles — music was an afterthought.

George Harrison and John Oates became friends over race cars and The Rutles — music was an afterthought.

Many people bonded with George Harrison throughout his life, including John Oates of the band Hall andamp; Oates, whom some fans may not be aware of.

The ex-Beatle was a breeze to converse with and get to know.

That’s why he attracted so many friends.

If he thought someone was interesting, he let them know right away.

Oates had a leg up on George because they shared a mutual friend.

The two quickly began conversing after that.

Music, on the other hand, was not the first thing they discussed, especially since they both shared a passion for race cars.

George was the type of guy who could talk about God and stay up all night playing the ukulele with Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne, Eric Idle, or anyone else in his inner circle one day and smoke marijuana with Martin Short at a party the next.

He was also the type of person who looked forward to seeing his friends at the racetrack.

Jackie Stewart, the famous race car driver, was George’s friend.

They became friends because of the cars and the spiritual experience of racing them.

George and Oates met at the racetrack as well.

Stewart was the one who put them together.

“Our mutual love of Formula One racing had brought George and I together.”

I’m a car nut, and I only knew him in that context,” Oates told Leo Weekly.

Following that meeting, George invited Oates to Friar Park, his home.

They didn’t even talk about music, Oates told YouTuber Tom Cridland.

“I think it was refreshing for him,” Oates said, “that our friendship wasn’t going to be based on, ‘Hey, let’s play-let’s write a song together.’ Which I’m sure he was inundated with.”

“What was really cool was when he was living in Los Angeles and we were recording an album called ‘Along the Red Ledge,’ and I kept in touch with him, and he invited Daryl and me over to his house to watch ‘The Rutles.'”

“George was the one who created it, and he was very proud of it.

It was so much fun to go to his house and watch this Beatles parody with him…

