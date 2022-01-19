George Harrison claimed that The Beatles’ “Yellow Submarine” wasn’t “any good,” but he did have a theory about why it was so popular.

The Beatles’ ‘Yellow Submarine’ wasn’t ‘any good,’ but George Harrison had a theory about why it was so popular.

Yellow Submarine’s soundtrack album features some of The Beatles’ most well-known songs.

Despite this, in an interview, George Harrison slammed the album.

He had a theory about why Yellow Submarine was still so popular in the 1990s, for example.

In 1977, George Harrison said he was a fan of The Beatles’ Revolver and Rubber Soul, according to the book George Harrison on George Harrison: Interviews and Encounters.

Despite this, he wasn’t a fan of all of the Beatles’ albums.

“There were albums that I didn’t think were very good, like Yellow Submarine,” he said.

Furthermore, George was dissatisfied with how The Beatles’ albums were distributed in the United States.

He didn’t like how record labels made albums like Yesterday and Today with Beatles songs on them without respecting the band’s original intent.

George discussed why Yellow Submarine’s home video release in 1999 was a hit in a 2000 interview with Billboard.

“I believe it’s because it’s the same as when people were 9 or 16 in the 1960s,” he said.

“They liked it then, and they like it now for the same basic reasons: the songs are catchy, they’re fun, and they still have whatever it was when they first heard it.”

George made a comparison between Yellow Submarine’s songs and more recent music.

He said, “It’s in those grooves, and it’s boom.”

“They’re also a breath of fresh air after all this drum machine stuff we’ve had for the last 15 or 20 years.”

“Yellow Submarine” was a huge hit, regardless of what listeners thought of drum machines.

The song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The song reached number two on the Billboard Hot 100, where it stayed for nine weeks.

Yellow Submarine was also a hit.

It reached No. 1 on the charts.

It peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and stayed there for 25 weeks.

In the United Kingdom, “Yellow Submarine” was also very popular.

A double A-side of “Yellow Submarine” and “Eleanor Rigby” reached No. 1 according to The Official Charts Company.

It spent 13 weeks at No. 1 in the United Kingdom.

Yellow Submarine, on the other hand, reached No. 1 in the UK.

3 in the United Kingdom and…

