George Harrison “Never Really Pursued a Solo Career,” according to Tom Petty.

George Harrison, according to Tom Petty, “never really pursued a solo career.”

When George Harrison left the Beatles, he needed to make a move.

Even though he’d become an excellent songwriter, he’d been overlooked by his bandmates for years.

In fact, George had progressed to the point where he was constantly churning out songs, to the point where he had to start stockpiling them.

As a result, when he left the world’s biggest band, he had to figure out what to do with all of his songs.

According to his friend Tom Petty, he only released his first solo album, All Things Must Pass, as a reaction to leaving The Beatles.

There was no other justification.

He wanted to show the world that he was on par with John Lennon and Paul McCartney.

However, George was caught off guard when critics and fans praised the triple album.

If All Things Must Pass was a success, he might as well keep releasing music if his songs were so well received.

In 1970, however, launching a solo career was not a priority for him.

George never pursued a solo career, according to Tom Petty, a close friend of George’s.

When his solo debut started dominating the charts, it just sort of fell into his lap.

“He once said, ‘I never really pursued a solo career; All Things Must Pass was a reaction to leaving the Beatles.’

“I had to do something,” Petty explained, “and when that went so well, he made another one.”

“However, he never had a manager or anyone to report to, and I don’t believe he ever wanted to tour.”

He expressed his dissatisfaction with being the guy in the front row who had to sing all of the songs on numerous occasions.

“It wasn’t his idea of a good time.”

We can understand why George didn’t consider a solo career at first, given everything he was going through while making All Things Must Pass.

Dhani, George’s son, said in an interview with Esquire that he wanted fans to feel what George felt when the album was reissued in 1970.

“I’m really trying to put everyone in the mindset of what it must have been like for him to start at 27 renovating a house that would take him the rest of his life, while his band had broken up and he had Hare Krishnas…

