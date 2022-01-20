George Harrison once admitted that he enjoyed working with Jeff Lynne despite the fact that it was “a little ironic.”

It’s a ‘Bit Ironic,’ George Harrison once admitted, that he enjoys working with Jeff Lynne.

Jeff Lynne and his band, the Idle Race, watched George Harrison and the Beatles record some of The White Album in 1968 before co-founding Electric Light Orchestra.

Lynne had no idea he’d be back in the studio with George, who had asked him to produce Cloud Nine specifically in 1987.

George had no idea that the person he’d dismissed as a Beatles clone would turn out to be one of his closest friends.

During a rare 1987 interview with Entertainment Weekly, George revealed that he enjoyed working with Lynne despite the fact that it was ironic.

“You said, almost dismissively, ‘Sounds like the Beatles,’ in a 1970s article when the writer described an ELO song coming on the radio.’ Now, irony of ironies, you’ve ended up working with Jeff Lynne,” Entertainment Weekly pointed out to George.

“That’s one of the reasons I tried to get Jeff Lynne,” George explained, “because he knew about… OK, most people knew about the Beatles, but he really knew about ’em.”

“And I wanted to work with someone who would understand and respect my past as a writer and producer.”

But, I admit, it’s a little ironic.

“I think I was a little sensitive to all that stuff back then, because I’d just gotten nailed in court for the other song [‘My Sweet Lord’ and its similarities to ‘He’s So Fine’].”

I had to go through that hassle even though every song I heard on the radio sounded like something else.”

George was correct in his assessment.

At the very least, he realized his error later.

George and Lynne’s relationship turned out to be far better than either of them had anticipated.

George Harrison stated that his initial inspiration for a lyric is usually “metamorphosed” by the song’s end.

In the year 2020, Lynne informed Louder Sound that George was looking for a producer for Cloud Nine and had personally approached Lynne.

Lynne had not seen the ex-Beatle since their brief encounter in 1968.

Lynne was jittery.

In the meantime, George had put his prejudices against Lynne to rest.

Lynne was possibly the only person in the music industry who understood him, The Beatles, and beyond, he realized.

“George wanted me to work on Cloud Nine [1987] with him,” Lynne explained.

“The message was passed on to Dave Edmunds by…

