George Harrison once told Elton John about his drug habit, ‘He Administered a Little Talk to Me.’

Elton John and George Harrison were not particularly close.

They’d worked together a couple of times before that, but that was it.

George, on the other hand, felt compelled to warn the singer of “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” about his drug abuse.

He even scolded Elton John.

Elton John discussed his experiences with George over the years in a special edition of Rolling Stone called “Remembering George.”

He also said George had given him a couple of talks about his drug use.

“It’s difficult to express,” Elton John said.

“He was honest, and he gave me a few scoldings about my drug problem.”

“I tried to change Bob Dylan’s wardrobe one night in Los Angeles when he said, ‘Listen, for God’s sake, go easy on the marching powder, because it won’t do you any good.’

‘You can’t keep going around in those clothes,’ I said. ‘Come upstairs, and I’ll get you some clothes.’

“And Bob Dylan’s abject look of horror on his face was unbelievable.”

Because, imagine my surprise when I said, ‘Oh, yeah, I’ve got a couple of Versace numbers upstairs that’ll really suit you, Bob,’ and George was there.

As a result, he gave me a short speech.”

Elton John later admitted to CBS News that his drug addiction had “nearly destroyed my soul.”

My soul was black, like a charred piece of steak.” We don’t know if he heeded George’s advice, but at the very least he received assistance.

“I said, ‘I need help.’ And then, out of nowhere, a small pilot light in my soul said, ‘Yes, I’m still here.’

I’m still around.

I haven’t changed my mind.

‘There’s still a chance for me to be rescued.’

Still, the “Your Song” singer admitted to Rolling Stone that George could be “a little intimidating when he wasn’t in a good mood.”

He was a little grumpy toward me the last time I saw him, and I thought to myself, ‘Oooh.’

“But who knows what he was dealing with? He’d been through a lot in the last four or five years.”

