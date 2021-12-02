George Harrison once told Tom Petty’s daughter that he wished he could ‘turn into a light beam and disappear.’

George Harrison’s outlook on life was unique.

During a home invasion in 1999, he was nearly killed.

Despite the fact that he was on the verge of death with 40 stab wounds, the only thing that kept him going was his son Dhani.

“Aside from that, I don’t see much reason to be here [laughs],” he said.

George spent most of his time trying to get as close to God as possible, which he accomplished by being in nature, making music, and cultivating strong, loving relationships with his friends and family.

The rest of the time, George wished he was a far-flying beam of light.

George and Tom Petty’s families were so close that they became one.

George would show up at Petty’s house for unannounced late-night jam sessions, clearing the room with his ukulele playing, according to Rolling Stone.

Petty stated, “He played the hell out of the thing.”

“We could clear rooms with those things when my kids were little because they knew George would play the ukulele until daylight.”

Adria and Annakim Petty, on the other hand, didn’t take their Uncle George’s constant ukulele playing seriously.

Adria and George became close friends.

“When my daughter Adria was over there, she used to visit him a lot,” Petty said.

“She’d go to Friar Park and stay.”

George told Adria something interesting while taking a late-night stroll through the garden.

“She told me the other night that one night they were out walking in the garden and he said, ‘Oh, Adria, sometimes I just wish I could turn into a light beam and disappear.'”

Rolling Stone added to Petty, “Perhaps that’s how it works.”

He responded, “Yeah, maybe that’s how it works.”

Petty was absolutely correct.

George did transform into a beam of light at some point.

Olivia, George’s wife, described his death in 2001 as one of the most profound experiences she’d ever witnessed.

“There was a profound experience that happened when he left his body,” Olivia said in Martin Scorsese’s documentary, George Harrison: Living in the Material World.

It was plain to see.

Let’s just say that if you were trying to film something, you wouldn’t need to light the room.

He just lit the room up.”

According to Tom Petty, George Harrison quoted Bob Dylan…

