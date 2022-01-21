George Harrison, the Quiet Beatle, dated Estelle Bennett, the Quiet Ronette: ‘There Was Something About Him That Made Me Open Up and Spill Out’

George Harrison of the Beatles and Estelle Bennett of the Ronettes didn’t get along because they were both quiet members of their bands.

George wasn’t known as “the quiet Beatle,” and Bennett wasn’t known as “the quiet Ronette” in the early 1960s.

George and Bennett would never have struck up a conversation with each other at a party in 1964 if they were truly quiet.

They also wouldn’t have dated or talked on the phone for hours late at night.

Bennett’s sister, Ronnie Spector, and fellow Ronette Ronette Ronette Ronette Ronette Ronette Ronette Ronette Ronette Ronette Ronette Ronette Ronette Ronette Ronette Ronette Ronette Ronette Ronette Ronette Ronette Ronette Ronette Ronette Ronette Ronette Ronette Ronette Ronette Ronette Ronette Ron

Both groups met at a showbiz party in London and became fast friends.

Two of The Beatles, on the other hand, had different ideas.

While John Lennon pursued Spector (she declined because she was dating Phil Spector), George turned his attention to Bennett.

They began to converse and discovered that they shared many interests, not just the fact that they had been labeled as quiet by the press.

“We kept running into each other at parties and gatherings and always found our eyes meeting no matter how many other people were in the room,” Bennett said, according to Weekly View.

When we saw each other, George and I would talk.

“We discovered we shared similar interests, such as long walks in comfortable clothes and spending time with genuine people who liked us for who we were, not because we were in show business.”

When I was talking to George, I think I was the happiest.”

Bennett, like the rest of the world, was smitten by George at the time.

“There was something about him that caused me to open up and spill out whatever was on my mind,” she explained.

“I believe he felt the same way, because he would frequently call late at night and talk for hours.”

It’s a ‘Bit Ironic,’ George Harrison once admitted, that he enjoyed working with Jeff Lynne.

They remained friends after Spector rejected John.

So when they went on a double date with George and Bennett, it wasn’t awkward, especially when the sisters’ mother happened to be there.

“Everywhere,” Spector told People, “my mother toured with us.”

“John and George were going to pick us up from the hotel and drive us to dinner.”

They said they were so nice and polite…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.