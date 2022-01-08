George Harrison was described by Mick Jagger as “quite a complicated person.”

‘Quite a Complicated Person,’ Mick Jagger said of George Harrison.

Although Mick Jagger and George Harrison were not close friends, Jagger recognized the ex-Beatle’s character.

The frontman of the Rolling Stones hit the nail on the head when he said that George was a complicated individual.

Here are some of Jagger’s thoughts on George.

“Remembering George,” a special edition of Rolling Stone, looked back on Jagger’s friendship with George.

In the end, Jagger saw many sides to the former Beatle.

“George is deserving of praise,” Jagger said.

“He was always overshadowed by John and Paul, there’s no other way to put it.”

To call him “the quiet Beatle” is like referring to him as “some dopey publicist made that up in 1964.”

And, of course, he was a complicated individual.

“When you say, ‘Oh, the quiet Beatle,’ it’s like, ‘Oh, yeah, OK, he sits in the corner.’ But he wasn’t.”

He was both complex and charming, as well as friendly.

Bob Geldof described him as “curmudgeonly,” which is accurate…”

As a result, Jagger agrees with George’s friends, musicians Paul Simon and Tom Petty, who have both questioned George’s moniker.

‘A Slightly Cynical Trinity of Pronouns’ is why George Harrison named his memoir ‘I Me Mine.’

What kind of person was George if he wasn’t quite who the press made him out to be? Jagger said George could be “very friendly, but he could also be quite quarrelsome at times.”

“He had a side of him that would lash out at you if he felt you deserved it,” Jagger explained.

“But I’m talking about when he was a lot younger; I never saw him like that later in life.”

“However, I used to see him a lot when he was a young man around town.”

We used to see each other in nightclubs and other places and drink together.

“I guess what I’m trying to say is that, in my opinion, he wasn’t just a retiring person.”

He could be charming and funny, but he could also be abrasive.

He possessed the kind of quality that most people associate with John.”

‘He Administered a Little Talk to Me,’ George Harrison once warned Elton John about his drug habit.

George was among the first musicians to embrace spirituality in the 1960s.

He wasn’t a fad when he introduced “minority music” to the Western world.

George’s spirituality and Indian music remained a part of his life…

