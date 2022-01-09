George Harrison’s son made a concerted effort not to follow in his father’s footsteps as a musician.

Dhani’s destiny of following in his father’s footsteps was sealed by having a name that represented George’s favorite thing and being the son of an ex-Beatle.

Dhani, on the other hand, resisted going into the family business for the majority of his childhood and early adulthood.

Growing up in Friar Park was an interesting experience for Dhani, to say the least.

His father “pushes buttons” for a living, he used to tell his friends.

He had no idea those buttons were responsible for the success of hit albums.

“I spent time with my parents.”

“I was always trying to be with the big kids,” Dhani told the Daily Mail, “and the big kids at my house were like (ELO frontman) Jeff Lynne.”

“You’d come home and it’d be like, ‘Bob Dylan’s here.’ It’s difficult to get some perspective on things like, ‘How did your school test go today?'”

His father, on the other hand, always treated him as an adult and cautiously demonstrated how to operate those buttons.

“My father treated me like an adult; I became involved, and he taught me how to make records at a young age.”

He said, “I grew up in a recording studio.”

Dhani grew up surrounded by music, but that doesn’t mean George forced him to pursue it.

Dhani had already stated that he did not want to join the family business.

Dhani Harrison, George Harrison’s son, is close with the other Beatles’ children.

George was a great father.

Aside from raising his son in a recording studio where all kinds of legends passed through, George had some unusual views on education.

He tried to persuade Dhani to spend the majority of his time with him at home.

“He used to say to me every day, ‘You don’t have to go to school today, do you just want to go on a yacht in the South Pacific and run away forever?'” Dhani said in Martin Scorsese’s documentary George Harrison: Living in the Material World.

“People would probably say, ‘You’re an idiot for not doing that,’ and in some ways, I am,” Dhani said.

“However, going to school, which I attended as a semi-military school, was a form of rebellion in my family.”

We did CCF once a week, and it used to irritate him to see me in an Air Force uniform.”

