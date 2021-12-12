George Harrison’s Son Wrote a Song for ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ That Has an Odd Connection

George Harrison’s Son Wrote a Song With a Strange Connection to ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’

Dhani Harrison, George Harrison’s son, is a big Star Wars fan.

He noticed a strange connection between a song he wrote and Rey’s dialogue in The Force Awakens during an interview.

He was curious if the lyrics from his album manifested as real-life events.

Dhani first made an impression on the music scene when his father released the album Brainwashed.

Because George died before finishing Brainwashed, Dhani collaborated with Jeff Lynne of the Electric Light Orchestra to finish the album.

The album was released in 2002, a year after the Beatle’s death.

Dhani went on to release albums with his band Thenewno2. In 2017, he released his first solo album, In Parallel.

In an interview with StarWars.com, Dhani stated that In Parallel was strange.

“I wrote this record, and a lot of the scenes in the record came to pass in the real world,” he said.

“I’m not sure if I was tuned into what was about to happen, but it’s strange — once you start tuning your mind-radio into things, you can afford synchronicity.”

Trying to complete this album for his father, George Harrison’s son felt like a “lab rat.”

Dhani made a connection between a line Rey said in The Force Awakens and a lyric from In Parallel.

“However, the single from the album that I wrote was called ‘All About Waiting,'” he explained.

“And the first line is, ‘I know everything there is to know about waiting.’ A few months later, I was waiting for The Force Awakens trailer to come out, and the first thing that came on screen was Rey.

“I’d never met Rey before, and the first thing she said was, ‘I know everything there is to know about waiting,'” Dhani recalled.

“All it did was make my blood run cold.”

“That is too weird,” I thought. “I swear to God, that is a true story.” In The Force Awakens, Rey does say “I know all about waiting,” but not in the trailers.

For one reason, George Harrison’s son wants to take a break from the former Beatles’ songs.

Dhani is a die-hard Star Wars fan.

He stated at one point that A New Hope is his all-time favorite movie.

He has previously stated that he prefers The Empire Strikes Back.

While it isn’t his favorite film set in a galaxy far, far away,

