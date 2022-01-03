George Lopez abruptly exits the stage during his New Year’s Eve stand-up set and reschedules his other appearance.

The performance by George Lopez on New Year’s Eve came to an abrupt end.

The 60-year-old comedian stepped off stage during his 4 p.m. show at the Muckleshoot Casino Resort in Auburn, Washington, and never returned.

Lopez is seen apologizing to a cheering crowd before exiting the stage, according to footage obtained by TMZ.

Lopez made it about halfway through his set before visibly sweating and asking for water, according to an eyewitness.

He apologized before walking off the stage after someone in the audience offered him water.

An ambulance was later seen arriving at the venue, according to TMZ, though it’s unclear whether it was for Lopez.

The comedian’s 8 p.m. show at Muckleshoot Casino Resort was canceled on Friday night, but no further information was provided.

Audience members who attended the 4 p.m. show were also given a refund.

Lopez’s previously canceled 8 p.m. show has been rescheduled for March 18.

We are pleased to announce that George Lopez’s cancelled 8 p.m. performance has been rescheduled for Friday, March 18. pic.twitter.com8xYUkMYtiA

Lopez has remained silent about the incident so far, and ET has reached out to his representative for comment.

