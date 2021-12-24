George Michael Green gave his blessing to Paul Feig’s film ‘Last Christmas,’ on one condition.

George Michael Green gave his blessing to Paul Feig’s film ‘Last Christmas,’ but only on one condition.

It’s difficult to argue that George Michael’s “Last Christmas” is a holiday classic.

If you don’t like it, at least one good thing came out of it: a movie based on the song’s title and lyrics “Last Christmas, I gave you my heart.”

Last Christmas, directed by Paul Feig and starring Henry Golding, Emilia Clarke, and Emma Thompson, is as timeless as its namesake.

The film’s initial beginnings, however, were just as surprising as its plot.

When producer David Livingstone first considered making a film based on Michael Jackson’s “Last Christmas,” he knew he needed Michael’s approval.

Fortunately for Michael, the film was still in its early stages when he died.

According to Mental Floss, Livingstone pitched it to Michael, who gave the project his blessing right away.

He had one stipulation, however.

Emma Thompson, an actress and author, was chosen by Michael to write the film.

He got what he wanted.

Thompson played the mother of Emilia Clarke’s character and co-wrote the story and screenplay.

“I had worked on ‘Nanny McPhee’ and ‘Love Actually’ in a different capacity, so I knew Emma,” Livingstone told the New York Post.

“I sent her a note, and she replied, ‘I never get material like this offered to me.’

‘I’d be delighted to take part!’

Thompson later met with Wham!’s frontman to get his stamp of approval.

But he had another request for her: he wanted a homeless character in the film.

“After Emma told [George] what she was up to, he asked if she could include a homeless element because that was such an important cause to him,” Feig explained.

“It’s great to have that in there because it’s something he requested.”

Michael was never given the opportunity to see the completed version of Last Christmas.

In the year 2016, he passed away just before Christmas.

So, out of respect for Michael’s family, Livingstone put a halt to the project.

“Respect was the only thing that held us back,” Livingstone explained.

“I was not looking forward to the moment when I sent the script over [to Michael’s family], because all I could think about was, ‘Are they ready?’ Then George’s manager [David Austin], with the…

