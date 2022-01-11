George Wallace, a friend of Bob Saget’s, reveals the side of his comedic friends that only he has seen (exclusive)

George Wallace, a friend of Bob Saget’s, shares the side of his comedic friends that he got to see (exclusive)

Following Bob Saget’s untimely death on Sunday, a deluge of tributes and condolences poured in from celebrities and comics alike, with adoring stories of the comic and tributes to his legacy.

George Wallace, a legendary stand-up comedian and a long-time friend of Saget’s, is one of them.

On Monday, Wallace spoke with ET’s Nischelle Turner about Saget’s stand-up comedy, which was famously different in tone and content from the “America’s Dad” persona he’d earned from his roles on TV sitcoms.

“I was taken aback when I first heard it last night and thought, ‘What?!’

“The more I thought about it, the more I laughed,” Wallace revealed.

“You can’t help but laugh if you know Bob.”

It’ll happen to all of us, and I’m sure he’ll tell you right now, ‘If you want to do me a favor, keep laughing. Keep laughing no matter what.’

“We all used to run the streets together back when we were in our early days and we didn’t know what we were doing, we were just trying to get somewhere and it was so much fun,” Wallace reflected on how he and Saget had known each other as hustling stand-ups since 1979.

“We have a small fraternity, and we all know and love each other, and there’s something about comedians right now, you know.”

“There are a lot of us now, but there were less than 50 of us when we first started,” Wallace explained.

“We all knew each other because we only hung out at the comedy store,” she says.

‘

“We didn’t care about money; all we cared about was getting on stage and performing our acts for free,” he added.

“Everyone loved Bob, no matter what, because he was crazy and had an infectious smile and was always happy.”

Because he only had good things to say about people — and he had some nasty filthy things to say about you as well.”

The kind of comedian Saget was on stage was a far cry from the wholesome, clean-cut character he played on family friendly fare, as many have learned over the years, and Wallace confirmed it.

