Georgia Harrison of Love Island is heartbroken after a classmate dies of cancer after being given only six months to live.

Georgia Harrison of LOVE Island has been left heartbroken following the death of a friend who battled cancer.

After her school friend Cenk Fahri was diagnosed with leukaemia when he was only a teenager, the Love Island star, 26, paid a touching tribute to him.

Georgia revealed that when he was 17, he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), an aggressive cancer of the white blood cells, and doctors gave him six months to live.

Georgia wrote a beautiful message about Cenk alongside a series of photos of the two friends from their many years of friendship.

Georgia wrote, “I’m sorry cenk, for all the time I wasted crying over boys when laughing with you was the most priceless feeling i could ever wish for.”

“I’m sorry for all the times I c**k blocked you; I’m sorry for all the people who should have been able to say goodbye but couldn’t; I’m sorry for all the pain you went through; I’m sorry for believing you when you said you’d hide it from me; I know it was just because you wanted to protect us girls because you were such a man.”

“I’m sorry for your mother and the rest of your family who have lost such an unimaginably special soul. I’ll always keep in touch with your family and pay them visits, and you will forever be my motivation, inspiration, and absolute best friend.”

“You were so encouraging, you always believed in me, and I hope one day I’ll see myself as you did.” Georgia continued.

I’m just completely heartbroken.

“It’s as if every inch of me aches and time has slowed down, but once I’m back to myself, I’ll be more grateful for everyone in my life, for every little moment, because even though our friendship was perfect from beginning to end, I still have so many pathetic regrets.”

“I was so afraid of allowing my mind to wander to the thought of my current reality that I allowed myself to believe you’d always be here, so even though you’ve been sick for a third of our lives, yesterday was still such a shock to me.”

The feeling is inescapable, and it’s even replaying in my dreams.”

“Love you so much my towel (cool whip snapper), see you on the other side,” Georgia concluded the tribute with a joke between the pals.

The Love Island star also revealed to her fans when she last spoke to Cenk.

“Our last conversation will live on in my mind forever,” she wrote.

“I’d never seen you cry like that before.”

It’s you…

