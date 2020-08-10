Georgia May Foote wows in yellow bikini as she says she’s ‘dying for a proper cup of tea’ as she films in Serbia

ACTRESS Georgia May Foote tees up her latest screen role — but there could be trouble brewing.

The former Corrie star is filming in Serbia for the third series of US fantasy drama The Outpost.

But Georgia, 29, posted on Instagram at the weekend: “Dying for a proper cup of Yorkshire tea.”

The Bury-born star was runner-up in 2015’s Strictly Come Dancing with Giovanni Pernice.

Georgia revealed in May that she’s taking anxiety medication that ‘saved her life.’

The beauty revealed that she has been taking Citalopram – a type of antidepressant that is often used to treat depression and panic attacks – after one Instagram fan asked for some advice on taking anxiety medication.

She said: “I have been on it for over two years now and it probably saved my life.

“I am grateful there is medication that can help when you struggle so much to motivate yourself to help yourself.

“Now I understand what helps I am slowly coming off it.”

