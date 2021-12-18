Georgia Tour Company May Have Just Leaked ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Release Date

Georgia Tour Company May Have Just Leaked the ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Release Date.

Stranger Things Season 4 has been in the works for over two years.

This year, on Stranger Things Day, we learned that the next season would premiere in the summer of 2022.

While most fans were ecstatic to have a general release date, many were disappointed by the three-year gap between seasons.

A tour company in Georgia, on the other hand, may have just leaked some top-secret information.

With such a long gap between Stranger Things Seasons 3 and 4, anticipation for the upcoming fourth season is at an all-time high.

Nobody expected it to be years before we saw our favorite Hawkins characters again when season 3 premiered.

A wide range of films and television shows were halted due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Stranger Things was unfortunately included in this.

The pandemic struck shortly after the first teaser trailer for Stranger Things Season 4 was released, revealing that Chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour) was indeed alive in Russia.

It took months for filming to resume.

However, as images for Stranger Things Season 4 began to circulate online, some fans began to spot hints that pointed to a spring release.

Stranger Things has previously premiered near the events of the series.

The show debuted at the end of October, with Season 2 taking place around Halloween.

Season 3 premiered on July 3, 2019, and featured the Fourth of July holiday.

Many fans assumed that the show would premiere in the spring of 2022 after seeing April written on a poster in a photo from Stranger Things Season 4.

This year’s Stranger Things Day included a lot of extra content for fans to enjoy.

The episode titles for the upcoming season were among the items on the list.

In addition, we now have a general release date: the summer of 2022.

Many fans complained that the series was running too long.

The showrunners were even accused of being arrogant about it by some viewers.

Many fans, on the other hand, were hoping for a summer release.

We're going to have the most incredible spring break ever.

The Georgia Tour Company, based in Senoia, provides fans with glimpses of the filming locations used by various shows.

From The Walking Dead to Stranger Things, the company offers fans the chance to get up close and personal with their favorite shows.

Two groups recently joined one of their tour guides on a trip to