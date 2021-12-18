Geraldine Viswanathan, star of the Paramount(plus) film “Rumble,” Dissects Her “Cool” Role (Exclusive)

Geraldine Viswanathan, star of the Paramount(plus) film “Rumble,” talks about her “cool” role.

Rumble is a new Academy Award-nominated film from Paramount(plus) that came out this week.

Rumble, which is being produced by WWE Studios, is set in a world where monsters and professional wrestling collide.

Geraldine Viswanathan, who plays Winnie Coyle in Rumble, was recently interviewed by PopCulture.com.

She talked about why she wanted to be a part of such a unique film.

Viswanathan told PopCulture, “I thought the script and the underdog story was really sweet, and it definitely spoke to me.”

“Winnie seemed like such a cool girl to me.

I admired her for taking on the role of coach and being so focused and disciplined in her work.

In this story, I thought she was a very admirable young heroine, and I enjoyed her energy.”

Winnie is an 18-year-old who is on the hunt for the city of Stoker’s next pro wrestling champion after the reigning champion, Tentacular, relocated to another city.

She comes across a monster named SteveRayburn Jr. who is struggling.

Despite his lack of talent, Steve gains confidence after receiving advice from Winnie, which leads to a title match with Tentacular.

When asked if she resembles Winnie, Viswanathan responded, “I think I identify with her drive and sort of tenacity.”

“I’m not sure if I’m as disciplined as she is, but I’m working on it.”

She is someone I aspire to be like.

Will Arnett, Terry Crews, Ben Schwartz, and WWE Superstars Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns also star in the film, which also features Will Arnett, Terry Crews, and Ben Schwartz.

The wrestling aspect of the film, according to Viswanathan, is what caught her attention.

“I got into a bit of a squabble over quarantine and thought it was a really cool environment,” Viswanathan explained.

“Obviously, I was a monster fan.

I had a feeling they’d be adorably adorable.

It’s easy to root for the underdogs, and I related to their journey as well as the friendship aspect.

“I believe they have a sweet, unlikely friendship between a small girl and a huge monster.”

Viswanathan also revealed which scene in Rumble she enjoys the most.

“I adore the scene where they discover Rayburn can dance and enjoys it,” she said.

“I think that’s really sweet, and the music in there is just a really feel-good moment, and they’ve kind of found the magic ingredient,” she says.

Yes, I agree.

I’m serious…

