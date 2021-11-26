Geri Halliwell, a Spice Girl, died unexpectedly at the age of 54.

Geri Halliwell, a member of the Spice Girls, died unexpectedly at the age of 54.

Max Halliwell, Geri Halliwell’s brother, died in intensive care last week after collapsing in his Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire home.

He was 54 years old when he died.

“As you can imagine, this is a difficult time,” the Spice Girls’ reps tell People. “We would ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this time.”

Max, a former communications manager for Mitsubishi Electric Living Environmental Systems UK, was found in his home and taken to Watford General Hospital. “Police were called at 9.40 a.m. on Wednesday November 17 to report a concern for the welfare of a man at a residential property in Berkhamsted,” police said.

“Officers were called to the scene, along with the East of England Ambulance Service.

The man was found and taken to hospital for treatment, where he later died on Tuesday, according to The Sun. “His death is being treated as non-suspicious and will be referred to the coroner,” a Hertfordshire Constabulary spokeswoman said.

When Geri received word of her brother’s condition, she was traveling in the Middle East with her husband, Christian Horner, a Formula One team principal.

Max appeared on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories in 2010 and spoke openly about the pair’s relationship with their father Lawrence, who died of a heart attack in 1993. “Perhaps because of the attention that my father gave her in terms of her potential,” he said.

“He obviously saw something early on, so I’d definitely call her a daddy’s girl.”

“I was just in my own little zone, what really threw me was in the November period [when]my father died,” she said in the BBC documentary Geri’s 1990s: My Drive to Freedom.

“I was almost paralyzed by grief,” Geri said at the time. “I didn’t have the right tools to process it.”

“I have this theory, and I’m not sure if it’s true, but I believe success is based on three things,” she explained.

“There are three types of preparation: one for opportunity, one for necessity, and one for preparation.

My father’s death, I believe, provided me with the need, the death energy.”

