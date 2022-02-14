Geri Horner, one of the Spice Girls, is writing new children’s books in the hopes of turning them into a TV show after the reunion is canceled.

Geri Horner of the Spice Girls writes new children’s books in the hopes of turning them into a TV series after the reunion is canceled.

SPICE GIRLS’ stars have been figuring out how to keep themselves occupied since the tour was quietly canceled.

And I can reveal that Geri Horner already has big plans: she’s working on a new children’s book series that she hopes will be adapted into a TV show.

Her five-year-old son Monty and 15-year-old daughter Bluebell approve of the plan.

“Geri has thrown herself into her new book series so she has something to focus on after the Spice Girls reunion was canceled,” an insider said.

“She’s been working on a new concept called Falcon Queen Rules for the past few months.”

“In 2008, Geri’s first series of children’s books about her character Ugenia Lavender was a smash hit, and now she’s doing it all over again.”

“She also wants to see if she can adapt the books into a television series.”

“She’d love to be able to add that type of project to her resume, and she thinks Falcon Queen Rules has a lot of potential.”

“She’s run her book ideas past Bluebell and Monty, and they’ve given it their blessing.”

“Geri is very excited to have the books published and available to all of her fans.”

Ginger’s books are the only thing Spice Girls fans will get from her now that the group’s reunion plans have been put on hold.

Last week, I confirmed that the reunion tour, as well as a planned animated film, had been scrapped after it appeared to be on the cards before the pandemic.

Geri, Mel C, Mel B, and Emma Bunton had all decided to get back on the road.

Victoria Beckham, who had previously refused to take part in the reunion, was set to appear in the film.

In 2019, they made their most recent comeback, performing in front of over 700,000 fans and earning £80 million.

When the money runs out, I’m sure the next reunion will be back on the table.

SOFIANE PAMART has changed the face of French music, and now he’s teaming up with Celeste to make a beeline for the British scene.

Due to his unexpected collaborations, the acclaimed pianist has become the toast of French rap music, and he is now in talks to work with the Brit Award winner.

“I met her at a Cartier event and fell in love with her voice and her vibe,” he told me in an exclusive interview.

I’m hoping we’ll be able to do something together.

“We’re…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.