Get a $ 50 discount on this hybrid Keurig that brews single-serve K-Cups or full pots of fresh coffee grounds

This offer for the Keurig K-Duo Plus coffee machine consists of 8 ounces of ground Green Mountain coffee and 36 K-Cup single-serving capsules.

Sometimes you want the ease and convenience of a single-serve coffee maker. In other cases, you have a house full of people (or a common craving for caffeine), and only a full pot of brew is enough. How do you bridge the gap?

Enter this amazing Keurig hybrid coffee machine. The Keurig K-Duo Plus coffee machine can hold all of your favorite K cups, but also has a 12 cup thermo carafe and a brew basket that you can use to hold your favorite fresh floor. For a limited time, QVC tosses 36 K cups and a 12-ounce pack of coffee – and they reduce 20 percent of the entire pack.

This eye-opening sale is as good as it sounds – even better if you consider free shipping and the option to pay in five easy installments of $ 36 each. The K-Cup variety pack includes delicious beers from Panera and Donut Shop, and the freshly ground coffee is a dark roast from Green Mountain. It is a dream offer for coffee lovers – and an incredible gift for Mother’s Day.



Keurig K-Duo Plus coffee machine. (Photo: QVC)

The Keurig brewer itself has your back, regardless of your coffee style. It has a reservoir that you can position on the most convenient side of the machine, and it holds 60 ounces so you don’t feel like you’re constantly refilling it.

The Keurig K-Duo Plus coffee machine has some other cool advantages that also make it a must. Take a break and pour, for example: a function that allows you to remove the carafe while brewing without spilling coffee on your worktop (sometimes you just can’t wait) You can also program the machine to brew up to 24 hours in advance and choose Strong Brew if you know tomorrow will be just one those Days.

In short, this hybrid coffee machine makes your everyday life considerably easier. In addition, you no longer have to choose between updating your current Keurig single-serving brewer or the filter coffee machine that has seen better days. With the K-Duo Plus you get both in one – and with this fantastic QVC offer you are also entitled to an extended right of return of up to 90 days. The device is also guaranteed for one year.

This deal is hot – and will only last a few more days. Give it a try and give yourself or someone you love an exciting new toy to wake up with in the morning.

