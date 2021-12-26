Get a Fresh Start in 2022 With Sakara’s Help — Our Top Picks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, which means we may be compensated for some product and service links.

We’ll admit it: we’re already itching for a major reset after the holidays.

It’s a lazy and indulgent time that we can’t get enough of, but we can get too comfortable with it.

It’s fun to be unemployed, sleep late, and always say yes to dessert, but getting back into a routine can be just as exciting.

The beginning of 2022 is the ideal time for a cleanse, and we want to eat as healthy and clean as possible.

Sakara has all of the answers for you, from meal delivery to a variety of other products, to help you get back on track in the new year.

Take a look at our top picks for healthy eating.

This Service Provides a Healthy Meal Plan

Sakara’s plant-based clean meal plan is one of the most convenient and delicious options available; you can choose how often you want your meals delivered and how many meals per day you want based on your needs, and your weekly supply will be delivered right to your door.

All of the meals are also fully prepared, saving you a ton of time during your hectic weekday schedule!

Begin with a Sakara weekly meal plan!

This Detox Kit Can Be Made At Home

If you don’t want to commit to the entire meal plan but want a taste of what it’s like, this DIY reset kit is a great option! It includes a sample of Sakara’s snacks, teas, and daily supplements, as well as a booklet of recipes you can make yourself — and even a handy guidebook to help you through your detox.

Sakara is offering The 10-Day Reset for (dollar)195.

These Detox Water Drops are a great way to cleanse your system.

Chlorophyll is what makes plants green and helps turn the sun’s rays into energy, but did you know it also has powerful detoxifying properties? These drops are designed to be mixed with water so that your body can reap the full benefits of chlorophyll’s cleansing abilities!

Sakara is selling Detox Water Drops for $39!

This Green Protein Powder is an excellent source of protein.

Unlike most protein powders, this one focuses on the main ingredient.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Get a Clean Start to 2022 With Help From Sakara — Our Top Picks