‘Get a Good Look at the Top That Didn’t Stay On,’ Miley Cyrus says about her wild New Year’s Eve wardrobe malfunction.

‘Get a Good Look at the Top That Didn’t Stay On,’ Miley Cyrus says of her wild New Year’s Eve wardrobe malfunction.

Miley Cyrus may have had a wardrobe malfunction while hosting her New Year’s Eve celebration in Miami, but she’s taking it in stride.

Not only did the 29-year-old singer handle the situation flawlessly in real time, but she also addressed the gaffe with a hilarious Instagram post on January 2.

“Take a close look at the top that didn’t last long….

“(hashtag)MileysNewYearsEveParty,” she captioned a slideshow of her Akna Store silver mesh set, jokingly.

It didn’t take long for friends and fans of the “Party in the USA” singer to rally behind him.

“Happens to the best of em,” wrote 24K Goldn, who performed during the special, while another fan said, “Handled like a champ.”

Others remarked that Cyrus’ outfit change during the clothing crisis was equally as stunning.

The Hannah Montana alum went backstage to get a red Saint Laurent blazer after her chain-link top fell off and was tossed to the side.

“As always, you were a consummate badass.

“Also, the red blazer outfit is a TIMELESS ICON!” singer Alli Hagendorf exclaimed, while Ali Caldwell added, “That red look was my favorite.”

It’s easy to see why The Last Song actresses were praised for how she handled the situation on stage — she didn’t miss a beat.

She even managed to change the lyrics from “Party in the USA” to “Party in the USA” on the spot.

Her hit song’s lyrics were changed from, “Get to the club in my taxi cab, everybody’s looking at me now,” to, “Get to the club in my taxi cab, everyone’s looking at me now.”

“Get to the club in my taxi cab, everyone’s definitely looking at me now,” to “Who’s that chick wearing kicks? She’s got to be from out of town.”

Who’s that girl in those kicks? I’m still wearing the most clothes on stage I’ve ever worn.”

At the end of the New Year’s Eve special, she appeared to address the wardrobe malfunction.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank

The Gucci Fragrance ambassador joked that “tonight’s show was all about being flexible, rolling with the punches, and making the best of even the worst circumstances.”

“And that tenacity shouldn’t stop now.”

Let’s get started.

