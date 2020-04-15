Get a Sneak Peek at ABC’s Epic Disney Family Singalong

Prepare yourself and your singing voice: ABC is bringing you the ultimate Disney singalong in just two days.

This Thursday, ABC is debuting The Disney Family Singalong, a special hosted by Ryan Seacrest and featuring performances by an incredible number of stars, and E! News has a little exclusive first look at what the special will look like, including a peek at Ariana Grande‘s performance.

Not only does the special feature at home performances from Grande, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, John Stamos, Auli’i Cravalho, Josh Gad, Donny Osmond, Amber Riley, Jordan Fisher, Derek Hough, Christina Aguilera, Josh Groban, Darren Criss, and Tori Kelly, but Kenny Ortega is reuniting the casts of High School Musical, Descendants, Zombies, and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series to perform “We’re All In This Together.” Ortega even told Deadline that Zac Efron has signed on, alongside Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, and Lucas Grabeel.

Here are just some of the songs you’ll get to hear:

“A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” – Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé

“A Spoonful of Sugar” – Little Big Town

“Be Our Guest” – Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, with a special appearance by Julianne Hough

“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” – Christina Aguilera

“Colors of the Wind” – Tori Kelly

“Do You Want to Build a Snowman” – Thomas Rhett

“Friend Like Me” – James Monroe Iglehart with Broadway Company of Disney’s ALADDIN

“Gaston” – Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken

“How Far I’ll Go” – Auliʻi Cravalho

“I Won’t Say I’m In Love” – Ariana Grande

“I Wanna Be Like You” – Darren Criss

“I’ll Make A Man Out Of You” – Donny Osmond

“It’s a Small World” – John Stamos

“Let It Go” – Amber Riley

“The Bare Necessities” – Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marcus Scribner

“Under The Sea” – Jordan Fisher

“You’ve Got a Friend In Me” – Josh Groban

Even Tik Tok star Charli D’Amelio will make an appearance, and there will be an animated character there to guide you through the on-screen lyrics, in case you don’t already have every single one of those songs memorized.

The special will also feature PSAs to raise awareness for Feeding America’s efforts to help struggling families get access to food during the pandemic.

The Disney Family Singalong will air Thursday, April 16 at 8 p.m. on ABC.