Get all the details on the most stunning celebrity engagement rings in 2022, including Megan Fox and Jodie Sweetin.

Get all the details on the most stunning celebrity engagement rings in 2022, from Megan Fox to Jodie Sweetin.

Even though the year has only just begun, a number of celebrities are already planning their weddings.

While they’ll need to find something old, borrowed, and blue before saying “I do,” they’ve already found something new.

Because in 2022, the star’s fiancés’ engagement rings, whether pear-shaped or cushion-cut, provided some spectacular sparkle.

And, rest assured, we’ll be seeing a lot more lovely baubles in the months ahead.

So, while we wait to see which celebrities will tie the knot, Us Weekly’s Stylish is dishing on the diamonds that have already made their grand entrance.

We’ve got it all, from carat count and press estimates to exclusive details.

Megan Fox’s unique two-stone ring from Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, has to be the first on the list of jaw-dropping bling from this year.

The singer proposed with an emerald and diamond ring that took the internet by storm.

The “special” ring embodies the couple’s “true connection,” according to the couple’s ring designer, Stephen Webster, who spoke exclusively to Us Weekly.

“During our three-month collaboration on the ring, Colson mentioned Megan’s birthstone, Emerald, which he wanted to incorporate in some way alongside the diamond,” he said.

“The resulting ring actually consists of two rings that are attracted to each other and sit perfectly on the finger thanks to magnets buried within the gold.”

The ring worn by the Transformers star wasn’t the only unusual design to make its way onto Instagram in January.

Mescal Wasilewski’s bling for Jodie Sweetin was also one-of-a-kind.

The Full House alum’s bauble is a marquise cut with an elongated shape and pointed ends, according to Mike Fried, CEO of the Diamond Pro.

“Her center stone is surrounded by a halo of diamonds, and her band is lined with diamonds as well,” he added, estimating the stone to be two carats and worth (dollar)85,000.

Classic cuts, on the other hand, never go out of style.

Take, for example, a Bachelor in Paradise alum.

