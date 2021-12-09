Get Back’: George Martin was never a fan of George Harrison, especially after he left the band.

George Martin was never a fan of George Harrison, especially after he left the Beatles.

Many Beatles fans are aware that George Harrison struggled to write songs for the group.

Some fans, however, are likely unaware that George was up against another force: the group’s devoted producer, George Martin, who is often referred to as the fifth Beatle.

Knowing how important Martin was to The Beatles’ success, it comes as a surprise to learn that he was initially harsh on George.

When he brought songs, Martin “tolerated” him.

Martin wasn’t on George’s side, according to Peter Jackson’s new documentary, The Beatles: Get Back.

Why should the producer support George when he abruptly quit if he didn’t support him in the studio?

Martin’s reaction to George’s abrupt departure from the band was one of the most shocking scenes in Michael Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back.

George had every right to be snarky for the majority of Part 1, and he was.

Even though they were in desperate need of new material, Paul and John consistently shunned him and turned down his songs.

It all came to a head when Paul began directing George during rehearsals.

“I’ll play anything you want me to play, or I won’t play at all if you don’t want me to play,” George told Paul as they practiced “Two Of Us.”

Now, whatever you want me to do, I’ll do.”

As a result, George made the decision to leave.

“I believe I’m going to leave the band now,” George said.

“How soon?” John inquired.

“All right, now.

Get a new one.

“Write to the NME and enlist the help of a few people,” George replied.

George told the group off-camera that he’d see them “around the clubs” as he walked away.

They should get Eric Clapton to replace him, John casually suggested.

Martin, on the other hand, was less than sympathetic.

Neil Aspinall attempted to defend George, but Martin was uninterested.

Martin explained, “They’re our songwriting team, and he has his own team.”

And if he’s not writing his own songs…” In a way, Martin was implying that he had no choice but to look after John and Paul, the hitmakers.

Martin had previously expressed his disapproval of George.

Before going to Hamburg, Germany, George Harrison claimed that the Beatles “didn’t have a clue.”

John and Paul were the primary songwriters in the early days of The Beatles.

However, when George began writing more, it threw a wrench in the works.

Rather than applauding George’s thoughts and songs,

