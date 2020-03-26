Get fit in 15 minutes: The best exercise in order to slim your ankles

It can be tricky to slim your ankles, says celebrity personal trainer Nadya Fairweather (u-shape.co.uk), as they’re often directly linked to the muscle development in your calves. So, walking consistently every day will help — along with this weighted calf raise.

Stand with feet hip width apart and have a weight in each hand. Start at 2kg and work up from there.

Standing tall with your shoulders down and back, chin off your chest, lift your heels off the floor as high as you can, then lower them. Aim for 12 to 20 repetitions. Take a short rest and repeat for three to five sets.

Your diet can help shape your ankles, too, says nutritionist Shona Wilkinson (shonawilkinson.com).

Too much sodium in the diet can cause fluid retention, especially in the ankles, leading to swelling and a lack of definition.

Try to reduce the amount of salt you add to meals and avoid highly salty foods.

Parsley, on the other hand, can act as a diuretic, so may help to reduce fluid retention.

Excess weight can also lead to undefined ankles, so fill yourself up with food containing plenty of fibre, such as green vegetables, apples and lentils, to stave off hunger pangs.

