‘Get It Together, Woman!’ says Emma Watson, who failed to lie her way into a club.

‘Get It Together, Woman!’ said Emma Watson after she failed to lie her way into a club.

Emma Watson possesses a wide range of skills.

She has worn many hats throughout her career, including actor, activist, model, and more.

However, the star of The Perks of Being a Wallflower isn’t perfect in every way.

In fact, she’s awful at a few things.

Watson, for example, isn’t known for lying.

Watson is a terrible liar, which may surprise many people.

Acting is, after all, considered by many to be a form of deception.

Waston began acting in big-budget films at the age of nine, thanks to the Harry Potter films.

The Bling Ring star, on the other hand, does not believe that acting is the same as lying.

In fact, she sees it as the polar opposite of lying.

Watson had a visceral reaction to the idea of acting as lying during an interview with Jessica Chastain for Interviewer Magazine.

The Brown University alum explained that just because she’s impersonating someone else doesn’t mean her job is based on deception.

Watson exclaimed, “Ugh, no!”

“Acting is telling the truth in fictitious situations.”

I can’t think of a more obnoxious way to put it.”

Watson went on to say how bad she was at lying.

She reflected on a time just before she reached the legal drinking age in the UK, when she failed to lie her way into a club.

Watson’s friends were understandably taken aback by her inability to even slightly bend the rules.

“I’m also the worst liar ever,” Watson added.

“When I was just about to turn 18, I remember trying to get into clubs.”

They’d ask my age—and my friends were already in the room, so it wasn’t a big deal—and I’d be like, “I can’t do it.”

“You’re an actress, what’s wrong with you? Get it together, woman!” they said.

Surprisingly, Chastain (a fellow actor) understood Watson’s inability to lie.

When she was younger, the Molly’s Game star went through something similar.

“I used to be the same way,” Chastain admitted.

“I got an ID from a friend, and she gave it to me to use to get into a club.”

And the second he saw the ID, he said, ‘Is this you?’ and I said, ‘Nope.'”

Watson and Chastian, clearly, aren’t…

