Get Kelly Marie Tran’s Clean Beauty Look From the 2020 Oscars

It’s pretty safe to say that actress Kelly Marie Tran has won our collective hearts since she burst onto the scene as part of the Star Wars universe. And at the 2020 Oscars last night, she made us swoon with her otherworldly beauty look.

Guess what? It all came courtesy of clean beauty products from 100% Pure, and endlessly talented makeup artist Hinako. “I was definitely inspired by the gorgeous dress, which made me just speechless,” Hinako tells E! News exclusively. “Also for me, I always want to create a timeless look for these major red carpets.”

Tran’s look was indeed timeless, from the moment she walked on to the red carpet, well past the time she rapped along with Eminem while sitting in the audience. And there was a definite method behind the product selection for Tran’s makeup.

“The reason I chose these specific products to achieve this look has everything to do with color and the overall look I created for Kelly,” says Hinako. “First, I considered the different colors within Kelly’s natural skin tone, then the color and style of her dress and how her skin tone, dress and hair should work together. This ensemble of makeup, hair and wardrobe creates the final look, vibe and tone. Since I was going for a classic beauty look, this palette of products was perfect.”

Among her favorite products from last night? The Lip Caramel in Butterchew and Fruit Pigmented Cocoa Butter Matte Lipstick in Sahara. “The colors and texture are just amazing. I also love that these products are 100% pure, especially since they go on the lips!”

Each product is definitely user friendly if you want to recreate Tran’s look at home, but Hinako offers this recommendation as you work: “Remember to blend, blend blend! All of the different makeup elements should flawlessly blend and melt into the skin, especially when creating a classic beauty look like this one.”

And if you suspect doing Tran’s makeup for an awards show would be an amazing experience, you’d be right. Says Hinako, “It’s been such an honor collaborating with a client like Kelly who trusts and respects me. It is a huge night and a great deal of pressure, appearing on the Oscars. I love this kind of work relationship and challenge because it pushes me to work harder and be at the top of my game.”

