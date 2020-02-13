Get Mindy Kaling’s Old Hollywood Glam Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Beauty Look

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Multi-hyphenate superstar Mindy Kaling looked like a ray of sunshine on the 2020 Oscars red carpet, courtesy of a gorgeous yellow gown and tons of glittering diamonds. But her glamorous approach to award show beauty is also thanks to makeup artist Janice Kinjo.

“The inspiration was classic Hollywood glamour,” Kinjo tells E! News exclusively. “An elegant silhouette with beautiful hair by Marc Mena, and makeup. Nothing clashing and all a collaborative glamorous story.”

We think it’s safe to say they nailed it, and Kinjo used some fantastic products to help achieve the look. How did it come together? “I applied the Alpyn Beauty PlantGenius Survival Serum all over and Melt Moisturizer to only her cheekbones in order to control shine,” she shares. “I didn’t want to put all over, because it would be hard to control the shine factor as the night goes on.”

Then it was on to the makeup. “I loved using No. 7 because it’s affordable and I wanted to show that drugstore makeup can be Oscars-worthy! I used the No7 Protect & Perfect Advanced All in One Foundation because it’s a product that has great, buildable coverage and protects the skin with SPF at the same time.” Kinjo also used MAC Cosmetics Eye Brows Styler to enhance her brows.

But of all the products Kinjo used to create Kaling’s glamorous nod to Old Hollywood, there are a few that she counts as her favorites. For example, the No7 The 360 Mascara, “Because I love a voluminous mascara that opens up the eyes,” she says, adding, “The Alpyn Survival Serum works as a primer and a light moisturizer, and I love the Nars Satin Lip Pencil because it’s a chubby lip pencil I can use to fill in the lips quickly and precisely.”

If you want to recreate the look at home, Kinjo recommends keeping a focus on the eyes, with one caveat: “Don’t overdo the eyeshadow. A little shadow goes a long way.”

And if you’re wondering what it’s like to do make-up for a star of Kaling’s caliber on the night of Hollywood’s biggest awards show, it’s probably exactly how you’d expect: equal parts amazing and anxious. Says Kinjo, “First of all, I’m honored to be collaborating with her! This has been a fun and equally stressful because I want her to look perfect. She is fantastic to work with and I’m a ball of anxiety.”

If you’d like to get Kaling’s red carpet glam look, shop the products Kinjo used below!