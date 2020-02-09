Get Ready to Gasp Over the Most OMG Oscars Looks to Ever Hit the Red Carpet

There’s cute and then there’s drop dead gorgeous.

When it comes to celebrities sashaying along the Oscars red carpet, most play it safe with ensembles that are classic, regal and chic. And while that’s not a bad thing, every now and then one of Hollywood’s biggest stars will take things to another level.

We’re talking gasp-worthy designs like Cher‘s iconique black outfit and larger-than-life mohawk headpiece in 1986, in which she won the Best Actress Oscar for her role in Moonstruck. The unforgettable number, which consisted of a jewel-adorned bustier, a matching bedazzled skirt and glitzy shawl, was designed Bob Mackie.

“This was one of my favorite outfits,” the legendary star previously told Vogue about the lewk. “I had the idea mostly because the Academy didn’t really like me… They hated the way I dressed and I had young boyfriends so they thought I wasn’t serious.”

She added, “So I came out and said, ‘As you can see, I got my handbook on how to dress like a serious actress.'”

Another OMG fashion moment? Anne Hathaway‘s blush-colored Prada dress. Dubbed the “nipple dress,” the feminine gown was all anyone could talk about. And of course, how could anyone forget the 2001 ceremony when Björk stepped onto the carpet with her swan dress.

OMG, indeed!

With the 2020 Oscars upon us, we can’t wait to see what our favorite celebrities slip into for the special occasion. Until then, take a look at our gallery below to see all of the swoon-worthy style to hit the red carpet.