Get Ready to Swoon Over the Best Looks at Fall 2020 Fashion Week

Let the fashion extravaganza begin!

Fashion Week has officially commenced, with Paris Haute Couture kicking things off to a fabulous start.

From peacock-colored patterns on the Armani Privé runway to perfectly polished designs at the Givenchy show, this year’s collection of clothes is already proving to be swoon-worthy.

It also helps that supermodels like Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Joan Smalls and Bella Hadid are sashaying down the catwalk in both couture and ready-to-wear pieces.

Moreover, luxury brands such as Chanel, Dior, Iris Van Herpen, Schiaparelli, Ralph & Russo, Guo Pei and many others are already setting the bar very high with their latest collections.

For example, Ralph & Russo brought a fashion fantasy to the runway with romantic, whimsical and feminine pieces that featured an explosion of feathers, jewels and sequins. Additionally, the Iris Van Herpen show made everyone’s jaws drop with its vaporous patterns, sea creature-like designs and extreme silhouettes.

The runway was truly a work of art, as models traipsed along the platform.

Making this year’s fashion month bittersweet, French designer and fashion icon Jean Paul Gaultier presented his final show after 50 years in the industry.

Of course, the runway was full of edge and opulence with clothes that are not meant for the faint of heart. Models even walked down the runway in pieces that resembled the designer’s most memorable designs from past collections.

We’re only scratching the surface here, as there are many more shows setting the tone for this year’s trends. If anything, it seems like 2020 is all about taking fashion risks and pushing the boundaries, which we don’t mind.

To see all of the gasp-worthy designs during Fashion Week, take a look at our gallery above!

And if you’re a fashion devotee, be sure to scroll through our gallery throughout the month to stay up-to-date on all of the latest and greatest collections hitting the catwalk.