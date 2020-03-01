Get spring and summer tick and flea treatments – now on sale

At the end of a long day, you just want to snuggle up in bed with your dog – you are obviously the little spoon. But in spring and summer, greeting your dog in your bed can also mean making yourself comfortable with some less desirable friends: ticks and fleas.
Keep these nasty animals on their trail no matter what stage they are in. Chewy has a huge sale of pest control treatments. Get the best topical treatments, chewable treatments, and collars.
<h2 class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Best topical treatment: K9 Advantix II flea, tick & amp; mosquito repellent“data-reactid =” 34 “>Best topical treatment: K9 Advantix II flea, tick and mosquito repellent
This first class treatment has a waterproof formula that lasts for six weeks even when bathing and swimming. It can be bought in a box of one, two, four or six treatments (the price shown is for six treatments). With thousands of near-perfect reviews, this veterinarian-recommended broadband treatment works within 12 hours to ward off and kill ticks, mosquitoes, and fleas in all phases of life.
<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Buy it: Small dogs (4-10 lbs), $ 68 (was $ 93), Chewy.com“data-reactid =” 56 “>Buy it: Small dogs (4-10 lbs), $ 68 (was $ 93), jawy.com
<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Buy it: Medium dogs (11-20 lbs), $ 68 (was $ 93), Chewy.com“data-reactid =” 57 “>Buy it: Medium dogs (11-20 lbs), $ 68 (was $ 93), jawy.com
<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Buy it: Large dogs (21-55 lbs), $ 68 (was $ 93), Chewy.com“data-reactid =” 58 “>Buy it: Large dogs (21-55 lbs), $ 68 (was $ 93), jawy.com
<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Buy it: Extra large dogs (55+ lbs), $ 68 (was $ 93), Chewy.com“data-reactid =” 59 “>Buy it: Extra large dogs (55+ lbs), $ 68 (was $ 93), jawy.com
<h2 class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Best chewing: Bravecto Chews for Dogs“data-reactid =” 60 “>Best chewing: Bravecto Chews for Dogs
In the form of a chewable tablet, it is easy to give your pet this chew as a treat or to dress it up in your pet’s favorite wet food. Chewing kills adult fleas and prevents infestation.
<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Buy it: Small dogs (10-24 lbs), $ 57 (was $ 62), Chewy.com“data-reactid =” 82 “>Buy it: Small dogs (10-24 lbs), $ 57 (was $ 62), jawy.com
<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Buy it: Medium dogs (24-60 lbs), $ 57 ($ 64), Chewy.com“data-reactid =” 83 “>Buy it: Medium dogs (24-60 lbs), $ 57 (was $ 64), jawy.com
<h2 class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Best collars: Seresto 8 months flea & amp; Collar for tick prevention “data-reactid =” 88 “>Best collars: Seresto 8 months flea and tick protection tape
With over 8,000 almost perfect ratings, this odorless, water-repellent collar works for up to eight months after bathing and exposure to the sun. They are also covered in spring and summer, so you don’t have to worry about monthly applications.
<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Shop it: Small dogs$ 58 (was $ 72) Chewy.com“data-reactid =” 110 “>Shop it: Small dogs$ 58 (was $ 72) Chewy.com
<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Shop it: Big dogs$ 58 (was $ 72) Chewy.com“data-reactid =” 111 “>Shop it: Big dogs$ 58 (was $ 72) Chewy.com
<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Buy it: cats$ 58 (was $ 72) Chewy.com“data-reactid =” 112 “>Buy it: cats$ 58 (was $ 72) Chewy.com
<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Read more from Yahoo Lifestyle:“data-reactid =” 114 “>Read more from Yahoo Lifestyle:
<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “follow us on Instagram. Facebook. Twitter, and Pinterest For uninterrupted inspiration that is delivered fresh to your feed every day“data-reactid =” 123 “>follow us on Instagram. Facebook. Twitter, and Pinterest For uninterrupted inspiration that is delivered fresh to your feed every day
<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Would you like to receive daily pop culture messages in your inbox? Sign in here for Yahoo Entertainment & amp; Lifestyle newsletter.“data-reactid =” 124 “>Would you like to receive daily pop culture messages in your inbox? Sign in here for the Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle newsletter.