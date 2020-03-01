Get spring and summer tick and flea treatments – now on sale

No fleas or ticks here! (Photo: Getty) More

Yahoo Lifestyle strives to offer you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a percentage of purchases made through links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

At the end of a long day, you just want to snuggle up in bed with your dog – you are obviously the little spoon. But in spring and summer, greeting your dog in your bed can also mean making yourself comfortable with some less desirable friends: ticks and fleas.

Keep these nasty animals on their trail no matter what stage they are in. Chewy has a huge sale of pest control treatments. Get the best topical treatments, chewable treatments, and collars.

<h2 class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Best topical treatment: K9 Advantix II flea, tick & amp; mosquito repellent“data-reactid =” 34 “>Best topical treatment: K9 Advantix II flea, tick and mosquito repellent



Ticks? Mosquitoes? No thanks. (Photo: Tough) More

This first class treatment has a waterproof formula that lasts for six weeks even when bathing and swimming. It can be bought in a box of one, two, four or six treatments (the price shown is for six treatments). With thousands of near-perfect reviews, this veterinarian-recommended broadband treatment works within 12 hours to ward off and kill ticks, mosquitoes, and fleas in all phases of life.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Buy it: Small dogs (4-10 lbs), $ 68 (was $ 93), Chewy.com“data-reactid =” 56 “>Buy it: Small dogs (4-10 lbs), $ 68 (was $ 93), jawy.com

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Buy it: Medium dogs (11-20 lbs), $ 68 (was $ 93), Chewy.com“data-reactid =” 57 “>Buy it: Medium dogs (11-20 lbs), $ 68 (was $ 93), jawy.com

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Buy it: Large dogs (21-55 lbs), $ 68 (was $ 93), Chewy.com“data-reactid =” 58 “>Buy it: Large dogs (21-55 lbs), $ 68 (was $ 93), jawy.com

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Buy it: Extra large dogs (55+ lbs), $ 68 (was $ 93), Chewy.com“data-reactid =” 59 “>Buy it: Extra large dogs (55+ lbs), $ 68 (was $ 93), jawy.com

<h2 class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Best chewing: Bravecto Chews for Dogs“data-reactid =” 60 “>Best chewing: Bravecto Chews for Dogs



If your puppy is the fussy type, you can dress the pill in a pill pocket. (Photo: Tough) More

In the form of a chewable tablet, it is easy to give your pet this chew as a treat or to dress it up in your pet’s favorite wet food. Chewing kills adult fleas and prevents infestation.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Buy it: Small dogs (10-24 lbs), $ 57 (was $ 62), Chewy.com“data-reactid =” 82 “>Buy it: Small dogs (10-24 lbs), $ 57 (was $ 62), jawy.com

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Buy it: Medium dogs (24-60 lbs), $ 57 ($ 64), Chewy.com“data-reactid =” 83 “>Buy it: Medium dogs (24-60 lbs), $ 57 (was $ 64), jawy.com