‘Get the Same Delicious Flavor with Less Work and Fewer Bowls,’ says Ina Garten of her 30-Minute Salmon Salad.

This is a call to all salmon fans.

Salmon Salad by Ina Garten is a simple Barefoot contessa salad recipe that the celebrity chef has been making for decades.

Of course, the salmon is the star of the show, but the Food Network star complements it with a few classic Barefoot Contessa ingredients.

Along with other dishes like Perfect Roast Chicken and Coconut Cupcakes, Garten’s Salmon Salad is an original Barefoot Contessa recipe.

Garten detailed it in her 1999 cookbook, The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook, which was published 12 years ago — yes, 12 years ago.

It was one of the many recipes the now 73-year-old listed as one of the many she’d make and sell at her Barefoot Contessa store in the Hamptons.

Garten sold the specialty food store to employees in 1996, severing her ties to it.

Her Salmon Salad, however, lives on in Garten’s cookbook.

Garten’s Salmon Salad has nearly all of the characteristics of a classic Barefoot Contessa meal.

It’s casual yet special enough to serve at any get-together, as it’s made with recognizable, fresh ingredients.

The recipe’s simplicity, however, is perhaps the dish’s best feature.

Garten simplified the cooking process to make the salad even simpler to prepare, as she explained in The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook.

“In many salad recipes, the salad comes first, followed by the vinaigrette.

“At Barefoot Contessa, we frequently toss all of the ingredients together to get the same delicious flavor with less work and fewer bowls,” she explained.

“Sometimes the combination of grilled salmon and raspberry vinegar is even magical.”

According to Garten’s Food Network recipe instructions, salmon salad is made with nine ingredients.

This includes seasonings like salt and pepper.

In addition, 15 minutes are spent on preparation and 15 minutes are spent on cooking.

Cooked and chilled salmon is called for in Garten’s Salmon Salad recipe.

Expect to add another 10-15 minutes to the total time if you haven’t already done so.

Garten grills the salmon for about seven minutes on each side, making sure it’s still rare on the inside, according to her cookbook.

On Food Network’s website, Garten’s Salmon Salad has a five-star rating.

It has received nearly 50 reviews, with nearly all of them praising the cookbook author’s recipe.

“This salad will appeal to people who do not eat salmon.”

“It’s that good,” wrote one reviewer.

Another person described it as “absolutely fabulous.”

