Get the Scoop on Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out Season 15 VH1 Premiere and Guest Stars

Wild ‘N Out is back for its landmark season 15. Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out, which has already been renewed for season 16, returns for season 15 premiering Tuesday, April 21 on VH1. To celebrate, the show has planned a season full of old school vs. new school battles.

T.I., Chance the Rapper, Da Baby, Doja Cat, Lil Baby, Sisqó, Tommy Davidson, Big Daddy Kane, Biz Markie, Marsai Martin, MC Lyte, Miles Brown, Montel Williams, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Juvenile, Lil Durk, Naughty By Nature, Sean Paul, YBN Cordae, Ying Yang Twins and more are set to guest star in season 15.

Each episode of season 15 features Nick Cannon and a legendary special guest will lead the old school team against DC Young Fly who will pair up with new cast members and a special guest to represent the new school team. Through the comedy battles, the teams will end up at the “Wildstyle battle” to decide who takes home the WNO battle belt.

Get a look at the exclusive promo above.

Over its 200+ episodes, Wild ‘N Out has featured some of today’s biggest names including Kevin Hart, Mike Epps, Katt Williams, Pete Davidson, Taran Killam, Affion Crockett, Mikey Day, Randall Park, DeRay Davis and more. The freestyle show has also featured celebrity guests including Kanye West, Chrissy Teigen, Mariah Carey, Jay Leno, Michael Strahan, Snoop Dogg, Zendaya, Wendy Williams, Pitbull, Tyra Banks, Scott Disick, Lil Wayne, Iggy Azalea, Chanel Iman and many more.

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out is executive produced by Cannon and Michael Goldman. Nile Evans and Annie Gillies serve as showrunners and executive producers, and Candida Boyette-Clemons is executive producer for the network.

Wild ‘N Out premieres Tuesday, April 21 at 8 p.m. on VH1.