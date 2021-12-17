Get to Know the Finding Magic Mike Contestants

Find out more about the contestants in Finding Magic Mike.

Take a look at the contestants from Finding Magic Mike, our new favorite group of men, who have arrived on HBO Max!

Our Christmas present arrived earlier than expected, and it’s exactly what we wanted: a slew of six packs and dad bods.

“WOW!” is all we have to say about HBO Max’s new reality seriesFinding Magic Mike, which premiered on Dec.

We’ve reached the age of 16, and we’re bursting at the seams with excitement.

We get a closer look at the guys in an E! News exclusive first look, and they’re not only stunningly handsome, but also hilarious.

These ten men traveled to Las Vegas to audition for the role of the next Magic Mike.

We’re already obsessed, from Adonis Frank, who was forced to audition by his friends, to Nate Bryan, who wanted to “break out of his shell more.”

“The series follows ten men who have “lost their magic” as they bare their souls and learn to perform dance routines, with one winner receiving a cash prize and the opportunity to perform on the Magic Mike Live stage in Las Vegas,” according to the show’s description.

Now it’s time to book our airline tickets.

We asked the men why they auditioned for the show, what dancing means to them, and if they had any special talents in order to get to know them better.

(PS: We’re curious about Michael Thantrong’s talent.)

Before watching Finding Magic Mike on HBO Max, scroll through for a first look at the men.

“I decided to audition for Magic Mike because I was a dancer but I broke my back in a car accident, which ended my career.”

Dance also brought me closer to my family because both of my parents are choreographers in Houston, Texas.

My father was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and had to retire from dance, so being on the show was a way for me to rediscover my love of dance and thank my father and mother for giving [me]dance.”

“Dancing for me is freedom; it’s a place where the world and worries fade away and I can truly feel confident and beautiful in my own skin,” says the dancer.

It’s unlike any other sensation…

Get to Know the Contestants of Finding Magic Mike