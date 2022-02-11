Get your tissues ready: This Is Us’s Final Episode Has a Premiere Date

Find out when the series finale of This Is Us will air on NBC.

The Pearsons’ farewell will be here before you know it.

Dan Fogelman, the creator of This Is Us, attended an NBC Scripted Press Day with his show’s stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K Brown, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Jon Huertas on November 11.

Of course, given that This Is Us is in its sixth and final season, Fogelman and the rest of the cast and crew had some expected news to share: the series finale’s premiere date.

“It’s gonna deliver,” Ventimiglia said of the series finale, which will air on May 24. So, what can fans expect from the second half of season six? According to People, Fogelman said that the show will “live” in the future more.

But don’t put away the tissues just yet, because Hartley previously teased E! News that the final season will make viewers laugh and cry, adding, “hopefully we get an ending that everyone’s happy with.”

In fact, Chris Sullivan, who has played Toby for the entire six-season run of This Is Us, promised viewers would “get closure” ahead of the show’s January premiere.

Since last May, when Dan Fogelman announced that the critically acclaimed drama would end with season six, fans of This Is Us have been bracing themselves for a tearful final episode.

He wrote on Twitter at the time, “Whoever casually first said ‘All good things must come to an end,’ never had to end their favorite thing.”

“While we are disappointed that we only have one season left, we are grateful to NBC for allowing us to end the show the way we always intended.

We’ll put in a lot of effort to make the landing.”

Though it’s unlikely that we’ll be ready to say goodbye to the Pearsons by May, it’s comforting to know that the cast has a special bond off-screen as well.

Brown told E! News that it’s just “ta-ta for now,” because “these people are a part of my life for the rest of my life.”

Furthermore, some members of the cast are hoping for a This Is Us movie.

Sullivan said, “I would be on board.”

“I’m not sure if it’ll happen, but…

