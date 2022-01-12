GG Gharachedaghi Should Have Showed More ‘Compassion’ When It Came To The Randall Emmett Split: ‘It Was Inappropriate’ Lala Kent Says GG Gharachedaghi Should Have Showed More ‘Compassion’ When It Came To The Randall Emmett Split: ‘It Was

GG Gharachedaghi Should Have Showed More ‘Compassion’ When It Came To The Randall Emmett Split: ‘It Was Inappropriate’ Lala Kent Wishes GG Gharachedaghi Would Have Showed More ‘Compassion’ When It Came To The Randall Emmett Split: ‘It

They are not on the same page.

Lala Kent wondered why her former friend GG Gharachedaghi didn’t show more support after her split from Randall Emmett, as she reflected on her current rift with him.

“I thought it was indecent.”

“She has no idea what’s going on and how deep, dark, and disgusting everything is,” Kent, 31, said on Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“As a single mother, I’d expect you to take a [second]to pause and show compassion.”

I just decided I didn’t need the negativity after [the breakup].”

The Shahs of Sunset star, 40, recently chastised the Vanderpump Rules star for discussing her breakup with Emmett, 50, in public.

“If someone (Randall) is being their authentic-self and it’s all being referred to as’red flags,’ why does the person (Lala) wait until they’ve experienced so many of these’red flags’ before they walk away?” Gharachedaghi wrote on Page Six’s Instagram post about the interview after Kent opened up about the director’s alleged infidelity in December 2021.

The California native, who is expecting her first child in April 2020, went on to say that the author of Give Them Lala should “walk away and stop complaining” unless she is willing to “take accountability for choosing to stay” with Emmett.

Kent openly slamming the father of her 9-month-old daughter, Ocean, was not “cute,” according to Gharachedaghi.

Gharachedaghi was promoting her appearance on Vanderpump Rules’ season 9 episode, in which she attended Kent’s Give Them Lala Beauty party.

“When the Shahs come out to play with the Pumps,” she said on Instagram.

Congratulations, @lalakent, on a job well done! But why did you unfollow me?”

Kent, who married Emmett in 2018, sparked breakup rumors when she appeared to delete her then-fiancé from her Instagram feed in October 2021.

The twosome had called it quits a month later, according to Us Weekly.

“Randall was adamant about not splitting up, but it was Lala’s decision.”

At the time, an insider told Us exclusively that “the trust is gone.”

“He’s been making an effort to reclaim her.”

… She’s not wearing her ring for the time being, and she’s completely focused on her.

