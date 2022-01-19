Ghada Hadid, Gigi and Bella Hadid’s aunt, died of a heart attack and a Covid battle, according to their father Mohamed.

Ghada Hadid, Gigi and Bella Hadid’s aunt, has died after a ‘heart attack and Covid battle,’ according to their father Mohamed, who has paid a heartfelt tribute to her.

On Wednesday, their father, Mohamed Hadid, paid a touching tribute to his late sister.

In a touching Instagram post, Mohamed, 73, shared the news of his sister’s death.

“My beautiful eldest sister passed 730 eastern United States a Palestinian born in Nazareth Palestine she and our parents were Forced out of our home in Safad she Endured the refugee life… and a world of Success,” he wrote alongside a photo of her when she was younger.

“May God open the Gates of Heaven wide open and grant Ghada an easy entry,” he continued, “you will be among the most beautiful Palestinians in heaven Momma wa baba Magida Maha our beloved cousin Zuhair and all the freedom fighters of Palestine will greet you.”

“You have been a peacemaker.”

“You left a legacy @linahadid to fight for us all,” the message concluded.

“You are our favorite.”

“And her beloved Husband Glenn, the most wonderful human ever May God grant him the strength to lessen his pain,” Mohamed wrote in the comments section.

“We’re here to help you…”

“Love you baba,” Gigi, 26, wrote in the comments section to show her support for her father.

On Tuesday night, the model shared a slew of photos of her late aunt on her Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, Bella, 25, paid tribute to her aunt on her own Instagram Story on Wednesday.

“I was honored to know Ghada,” Bella wrote alongside the photo shared by Mohamed.

“She welcomed me into her home.”

She was always vibrant and full of love and support.”

“She encouraged me and gave me strength,” the model continued.

“She’s an incredible woman.”

“It’s fortunate for us Palestinians that she was one of us.”

Before Ghada died, both Mohamed and Bella traveled to Washington, DC to say their final goodbyes.

