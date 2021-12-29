Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted on charges related to Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring.

Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite, was found guilty by a jury in New York of grooming minors for sexual abuse by Jeffrey Epstein.

Five of the six federal counts related to Epstetin’s sex trafficking ring were found guilty by Maxwell.

Maxwell, 59, pleaded not guilty to the charges stemming from her 1994-2004 interactions with four teenage girls.

Maxwell was romantically involved with and later worked for Epstein during this time.

On the counts for which she was found guilty, she faces a maximum sentence of 65 years in prison.

“A unanimous jury has found Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of one of the worst crimes imaginable – facilitating and participating in the sexual abuse of children,” said US Attorney Damian Williams following the verdict.

“It’s taken far too long for justice to be served.

However, justice has finally been served today.

I’d like to applaud the courage of the girls – now grown women – who bravely entered the courtroom from the shadows.

This case, and today’s outcome, would not have been possible without their courage and willingness to confront their abuser.”

Maxwell declined to testify in her own defense at trial, and she has denied the indictment’s allegations as well as all claims of wrongdoing.

The four accusers at the center of the case testified in front of the jury.

Jane Doe, Kate, and Carolyn were the names of three of them who chose anonymity by using pseudonyms or first names only.

Annie Farmer, along with her sister Maria Farmer, was the final accuser to testify. They have both spoken out about sexual abuse they claim they received from Epstein and Maxwell.

The sisters were among the first women to come forward with allegations of Epstein’s sexual misconduct.

-Nathalie Nieves was a reporter who contributed to this story.

On December 29, 2021, CBSNews.com first published this article.

CONTENT RELATED TO THIS SUBJECT: