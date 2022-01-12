Ghostface Stabs at the New Generation in ‘Scream’ Movie Review

Ghostface Stabs the New Generation in ‘Scream’ Film Review

Each franchise requirement is marked with a large, bloody checkmark by Scream.

The knife and torch are passed on to a new generation of slasher fans in this fifth horror installment.

Scream introduces a few new ideas that beg to be explored, but it never gets to the heart of what makes Wes Craven’s series so compelling.

A screenplay by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

Since Craven’s death in 2015, this is the first entry without him in the director’s chair.

The new Scream takes place 25 years after the original serial killers terrorized Woodsboro.

A new serial killer has emerged, this time dressed in the Ghostface mask and outfit.

Sam Carpenter (Melissa Burrera) and Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega) are sisters who end up in the middle of everything.

Before it’s too late, they need to figure out why this new Ghostface killer is after them.

They’ll need to follow the essential horror movie rules if they want to make it out alive.

The first trailer for Scream hinted at a more serious Ghostface.

Fans can rest assured, however, that the latest installment retains its sense of humour.

It frequently parodies the fictional Stab franchise and, as a result, Craven’s Scream trilogy.

Characters discuss horror and technology in the 1990s, comparing it to “elevated” horror films like A24’s The Babadook, The Witch, and Hereditary.

Scream is constantly referred to as a “requel,” and it deviates from some of Craven’s original horror slasher rules.

It’s a social commentary on fandom’s changing nature and the toxicity that comes with it.

Scream dips its toes into the debate about the effects of violence in film for a brief moment.

This slasher film eavesdrops on a few interesting conversations but never goes any further.

The new Scream film features a cast of characters from the franchise’s previous installments as well as newcomers.

Along with a young cast, Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), and Dewey Riley (David Arquette) return.

They’re well-versed in horror movie conventions, but they make it clear that requel changes turn Woodsboro into a free-for-all.

Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett are aware of what modern Scream fans desire in terms of visuals.

They don’t hold back when it comes to gore.

In wide shots, Ghostface slashes and stabs their victims, never shying away from the punctures.

The mask-wearing killer is filmed by Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett in…

