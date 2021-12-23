Ghosts Christmas Special (BBC1): Jennifer Saunders is heartbreaking – this is more than a sitcom

Ghosts has spoiled us with family entertainment that never patronizes us over the course of three seasons.

This special holiday edition served as a reminder of the true meaning of the holiday season.

The creators of Ghosts have spoiled us with truly hilarious family entertainment for three seasons.

And the holiday edition arrived just in time to remind us of the true meaning of Christmas without giving us heartburn from the saccharine.

They may make this lighthearted comic caper appear simple, but it’s nearly impossible.

At any given time, there are 20 balls in the air in an episode of Ghosts (written by Laurence Rickard and Martha Howe-Douglas).

Every character, foreground or background, has a goal, embarks on a journey, and arrives at their destination before the credits roll.

Like a motorcycle display team at an 80s village fete, they weave in and out of each other.

It’s why you feel so secure when you’re watching them.

The Coopers’ cosy Christmas was thwarted by the arrival of the mysterious Nicholas (a beautifully understated Justin Edwards), a homeless man who pitched his tent in the grounds of Button Hall, in this holly-strewn installment.

Kitty was convinced Nicholas was the real St. Nicholas, half-nude Tory Julian grumbled darkly about his arrival opening the floodgates for all comers, and Mike was torn between doing the right thing and wanting the intruder off his land.

Fanny was the one who showed unexpected compassion for the displaced man, recalling a time when her family’s home was threatened.

Jennifer Saunders, a comedy legend, plays Fanny’s mother in flashback, and she gives a nuanced, dramatic performance.

I was expecting her to do some expert mugging and exit to thunderous applause from the audience on stage left.

However, she painted a heartbreaking portrait of a woman in perilous social circumstances in just a few scenes.

Ghosts isn’t just a sitcom; it’s so much more.

These spectral housemates represent the best and worst in us: old prejudices seen in a new light, centuries of changing attitudes, and the things that never change.

The new series has already piqued my interest.

Sign up for the i on TV newsletter to receive daily recommendations for what to watch as well as the latest TV news, opinions, and interviews.

Ghosts Christmas Special, BBC1, review: Jennifer Saunders is heart-rending – this is more than just a sitcom