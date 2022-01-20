‘Ghosts’: Rebecca Wisocky Reveals Season 2 Wishes and Teases Hetty’s ‘Explosive’ Reunion (Exclusive)

Rebecca Wisocky Teases Hetty’s ‘Explosive’ Reunion on ‘Ghosts,’ Plus Reveals Season 2 Wishes (Exclusive)

Hetty is the focus of Ghosts.

On Thursday’s episode, “The Vault,” Hetty’s husband, Elias (guest star Matt Walsh), pays her an unexpected visit after being released from an impenetrable vault at Woodstone Mansion, causing havoc with her plans.

“I think Hetty has taken little tiny baby steps towards female empowerment over the last hundred or so years,” Ghosts star Rebecca Wisocky told ET.

However, when she is confronted with her judgmental husband’s gaze and opinion, she is taken aback by how much she has changed.

And she musters the courage to finally confront him, something she has never had the courage to do in her life, with explosive results.”

The actress discusses Ghosts’ growing fanbase, Hetty’s tense reunion with her late husband, her favorite episodes thus far (hint: Hetty’s possession of Jay is up there!) and her feelings on a season 2 pickup ahead of Thursday’s episode.

ET: It’s an intriguing cast of characters, but they all work well together and complement one another.

Was there a sense of urgency in the scripts or on set?

Yes, and with the casting, as well. Rebecca Wisocky:

The casting directors are Liz Barnes and Tannis Vallely, and they’ve hit the nail on the head.

Each of these characters is a clear archetype of these eras in American history, and we all interact in these idiosyncratic, specific, and defined ways.

It has the feel of an old-school ensemble comedy, which is something you don’t get to see very often.

Certainly not on the small screen.

Those large-group scenes are also insanely entertaining.

That’s a credit to our directors, writers, and Liz and Tannis’ casting choices.

Hetty, your protagonist, is a standout.

With your performance, she’s so defined and singular.

How did you go about figuring out how to play her?

I adore playing her.

She can do it in a variety of ways.

