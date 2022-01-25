‘Ghosts,’ ‘The Neighborhood,’ and ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ are among the CBS shows that have been renewed.

Three CBS sitcoms have been renewed for another season!

Ghosts, the network’s freshman breakout, has been renewed for a second season, while The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola have been renewed for seasons 5 and 4, respectively.

They’ll be joining the returning comedy Young Sheldon, which was renewed for three seasons in May 2021, keeping it on CBS until season 7.

Since its debut in October,

Ghosts has grown to become the television season’s top new broadcast comedy, averaging more than 8 million viewers every Thursday since its premiere on September 7.

Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky, and Devan Chandler Long star in the half-hour series, which is based on the British format.

It follows Sam (McIver) and Jay (Ambudkar), who inherit a large country estate only to find it in disarray and inhabited by an eclectic group of undead characters.

They decide to convert the dilapidated house into a bed and breakfast.

Hetty, the lady of the manor, is played by Wisocky, who recently spoke with ET about the possibility of a second season.

“We’d all be overjoyed.”

We don’t have any specific information to share at this time, but if viewers continue to tune in in the numbers that they have, I believe CBS will be justified in continuing to tell the Ghosts story.

“There are so many more stories that we can tell and are dying to tell,” the actress said last week.

She shared her hopes for what she’d like to see in a new season, saying she’s eager to learn more about Hetty’s family and backstory.

“The flashbacks are always entertaining.

“I have a fantasy about Rose [McIver] playing young Hetty in that time period,” Wisocky said.

Hetty as a child, a long, long time ago.

I’m not saying it’ll happen, but wouldn’t it be interesting?”

Thursdays at 9 p.m., Ghosts is on.

Watch the video below for more information about ETPT on CBS.

Sign up for ET’s daily newsletter to stay on top of breaking TV news.

CONTENT WHICH MAY BE RELATED:

‘Ghosts,’ ‘The Neighborhood’ and ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ Renewed at CBS