Gia Giudice, Teresa Giudice’s daughter, celebrates her 21st birthday at a Miami club while her mother recovers with an IV drip for a hangover.

Teresa Giudice’s daughter Gia celebrated her 21st birthday at a Miami club while recovering from a hangover IV drip.

The mother and daughter partied hard at LIV, a trendy hotel club, to celebrate Gia’s coming of age, according to video from Gia’s Instagram and Teresa’s Story.

Gia partied with her friends, including her mother Teresa, 49, and her father, Gia’s ex-husband Joe, 49, last night.

They drank a lot of tequila, ate a lot of food, and partied at a beach club in Miami.

Teresa posed with her daughter for a photo at the club, wishing her a happy 21st birthday.

Gia wore a tiny black bralette with a tiny black mini skirt and Teresa wore a (dollar)282 Amanda Uprichard silky blue mini dress with dark eye makeup.

Gia accessorized her ensemble with a (dollar)4.3K black Lady Dior back.

Gia posted a video of her friends lounging inside her hotel room the next morning, recovering from the night.

Everyone was getting room service from Liquid IV Therapy, an IV drip service that claims to cure hangovers by providing on-demand concierge IV hydration therapy.

During her recent trip to the Bahamas with Joe, Gia flaunted her body in a (dollar)820 tiny red Dior bikini.

Teresa’s daughter sat on the white resting place, stretching her legs across.

The reality star turned her head in the second photo as the sun’s rays tanned her trim figure.

Gia mentioned seeing a “little hermit crab” near Nassau, Bahamas’ waters.

Gia’s father wrote “Love you” with red-heart emojis in the comments section.

After admitting to getting plastic surgery, the new 21-year-old recently flaunted her figure in a steamy sports bra and tight spandex leggings.

While rocking her mother’s “love collection,” the RHONJ star blew a kiss at the camera.

Teresa’s fashion line includes a black “Faux Wrap bra.”

The 21-year-old’s gray spandex leggings were from her Electric Yoga line.

Gia was 19 years old when she posted a picture of her new nose on social media in July 2020.

She had posted a photo of herself posing alongside her reality star mother.

Gia wore a pink lace top with white sandal heels and high-waisted light denim jeans.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was dressed in an off-the-shoulder black top, cheetah print pants, and black sandal heels.

“Yes, I got a nose job,” Gia wrote in the caption.

She expressed gratitude to Dr.

“I am…,” Geoffrey Tobias said of the end result.

