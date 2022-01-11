Gia Gunn takes credit for ‘opening doors’ for transgender contestants on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ but Queens and fans criticize her.

Gia Gunn Takes Credit for ‘Opening Doors’ for Transgender Contestants on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ Queens and Fans Call Her Out

It took a long time for RuPaul’s Drag Race in the United States to openly include transgender drag queens.

Several drag artists appeared during the show’s filming, but RuPaul’s off-color comments discouraged many non-cisgender male drag performers from auditioning.

However, Gia Gunn, the queen of RuPaul’s Drag Race, recently claimed credit for “opening doors” for transgender contestants in the future.

Season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race has just premiered on televisions all over the world.

The cast is made up of a diverse group of talented actors with a wide range of abilities.

Season 14 has a split premiere, which means that the 14 queens are split into two episodes.

In each of the first two episodes, there are seven queens.

With Kerri Colby and Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté, the first episode of Season 14 introduces two openly transgender queens.

On the first episode of the new season, they both did quite well.

As a result, they’re becoming more visible as trans people, even though they’re not the first trans people to appear on the US version of the show.

Some other trans drag queen competitors include Kylie Sonique Love, Peppermint, and Gottmik.

Gia first appeared on Season 6 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, but she also appeared on All Stars 4.

She was also a runner-up on The Switch Drag Race, a Chilean spinoff.

Although she wasn’t the first trans queen on the main franchise show, her inclusion on All Stars 4 made her the first trans contestant on the spinoff show.

Gia took to Twitter to express her delight at the inclusion of trans people on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“I’m so happy to see a trans person on an actual season of drag racing,” she wrote.

“The doors I’ve thrown open… ”

On Twitter, the RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant has previously sparked debate.

She called the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic a hoax and chastised policies that required people to wear masks.

As a result, the show’s viewers and fellow queens applauded.

Mrs. is among those on this list.

Farrah Moan, Kasha Davis, and Bianca Del Rio.

Gia Christ, our lord and savior, we thank you.

Several RuPaul’s Drag Race fans responded to Gia’s message by sending her photos of previous trans and non-binary queens.

Some Twitter users posed the question…

So happy to see a trans person on an actual season of drag race ️‍⚧️ The doors that I’ve opened… — Gia Gunn (@GiaGunn) January 8, 2022