Giada De Laurentiis’ 3 Pizza Recipes for a Delectable, Easy, and Cheesy Pizza Night

3 Delicious, Easy, and Cheesy Pizza Recipes from Giada De Laurentiis

If pizza is on the menu tonight, try one of Giada De Laurentiis’ irresistible recipes for a fun, cheesy, easy — and delicious — pizza night! And since variety is key, the Food Network host has a recipe for everyone.

The Everyday Italian star’s Pizza Panini is a pizza-with-everything-on-it-in-sandwich form, oozing with cheese, sauce, and whatever toppings you want.

De Laurentiis’ recipe is a “griddled sandwich” with “all the flavors of pizza, but in a crispy panini sandwich!” she wrote on her food blog Giadzy. “I love this recipe for game days and parties, because you can cut them up into triangles like little pizza wedges – making them perfect for a crowd!”

“The recipe is easy to understand and follow, not too complex for any level of cook,” said one reviewer on Food Network’s site, while another added, “Easy to prepare and satisfying.”

De Laurentiis’ Pizza Panini has a full recipe, video, and reviews on Food Network.

This pizza takes a little more time to prepare and requires stepping outside of one’s pizza comfort zone, but it’s well worth it.

Warm, creamy gorgonzola cheese and sweet acorn squash combine to make a textured, delectable pizza that may surprise you.

Willot, red pepper flakes, fresh mozzarella, and raw walnuts are also included in De Laurentiis’ recipe.

While homemade pizza dough is preferred, the chef recommends using store-bought pizza dough if you want to save time.

“When fall comes around, I always end up making this roasted squash and gorgonzola pizza! I love the combination of the sweet butternut squash and tangy gorgonzola,” the Eat Better, Feel Better author writes on Giadzy.

I add red pepper flakes and honey, as well as walnuts for crunch, to really amp up the flavor.”

On the Food Network website, find De Laurentiis’ recipe for Roasted Squash and Gorgonzola Pizza.

De Laurentiis’ Deep Dish Pizza, which includes provolone and Parmesan cheeses, is as chewy and cheesy as you’d expect.

Preparation time can be reduced by using jarred marinara sauce and store-bought dough.

“This is a fun alternative to Neapolitan and Roman-style pizzas, and Jade loved this extra-cheesy twist,” the chef writes on Giadzy.

Provolone has a stronger flavor.

