Giada De Laurentiis’ Chocolate Stout Cake is a gluten-free Valentine’s Day treat.

Chocolate Stout Cake by Giada De Laurentiis is a gluten-free Valentine’s Day dessert.

Giada De Laurentiis’ Chocolate Stout Cake combines rich stout beer, oat flour, and almond flour in a classic Italian dessert that has a little bit of both Ireland and Italy on one plate.

It’s a lovely Valentine’s Day treat for your significant other, yourself, or anyone who prefers gluten-free desserts.

The chef describes the rich, chocolate cake as an “Irish-Italian match made in heaven” in the Food Network video for this recipe.

… It’s the ideal dessert, in my opinion.

It’ll simply take everyone by surprise.”

Her choice of stout beer, such as Guinness, gives this sophisticated dessert a distinct roasty flavor.

By using a gluten-free beer, De Laurentiis says the cake can be made gluten-free completely.

She also uses almond and oat flours instead of all-purpose flour.

“Just make sure all of the flour is incorporated,” De Laurentiis warns home cooks, “to avoid chunks of uncooked flour in your torta.”

On Food Network’s site, you can find the complete recipe, video, and reviews.

You’ll need butter, stout beer, sugar, 5% Greek yogurt, unsweetened cocoa powder, vanilla extract, kosher salt, large eggs, almond flour, oat flour, and baking soda to make this gorgeous, fudgy dessert.

The recipe calls for a 9-inch springform pan that has been lined with parchment paper.

The pan, as well as the parchment paper, should be buttered before pouring the batter into it, according to the author of Eat Better, Feel Better.

In a saucepan, Giada de Laurentiis melts the butter and whisks in the stout.

While this cools, she whisks together the sugar, yogurt, cocoa powder, vanilla, salt, and eggs in a mixing bowl.

Fold the flours and baking soda into the beer mixture with a spatula, according to De Laurentiis.

Bake for an hour at 350 degrees F in a springform pan with this batter.

With a whiskey-infused whipped cream, the chef elevates the dessert to a new level.

Blend the heavy cream, sugar, and whisky for a minute in a mixer.

Before applying the whipped cream, De Laurentiis recommends that the cake is completely cool.

This simple but elegant torta received rave reviews on the Food Network website.

“Great and sooo easy!” wrote one reviewer. “Full of flavor and even though it is dense, the stout makes it light. I will definitely make this again!”

Another admirer…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.