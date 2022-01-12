Giada De Laurentiis’ Gluten-Free Chicken Milanese is a healthier version of a classic comfort food.

Looking for a quick, gluten-free chicken recipe? Food Network host Giada De Laurentiis’ Gluten-Free Chicken Milanese requires only a few ingredients, is simple to prepare, and, according to the chef, is delicious while being gentle on your body.

De Laurentiis revealed in her 2021 cookbook, Eat Better, Feel Better, that she’s had “digestive issues my entire life, even as a child… I was frequently constipated and bloated to the point where my parents had to resort to enemas to get things moving again and ease my distress.”

I wasn’t thinking clearly enough at the time — I was a young girl — to realize that what I was eating was having a significant impact on how I felt.”

The Everyday Italian actress admitted that her “gastric woes” only got worse as she got older: “On the contrary, they became even more disabling when I decided to pursue a career in food.”

De Laurentiis’ book shares the tricks she’s learned over the years that have helped her feel better and have more energy, such as “experimenting with ingredients I haven’t used much before, like alternative flours and sweeteners,” as she writes.

Chicken cutlets pounded thin, brown rice flour, large eggs, gluten-free panko breadcrumbs, olive oil, salt, and pepper are used in De Laurentiis’ lightened-up recipe.

For serving, you’ll also need lemon wedges.

“Sure, this recipe is a bit of a treat, but rice flour and gluten-free panko make it a little lighter and easier on the tummy,” the culinary personality says of this meal in Eat Better, Feel Better.

I serve it with an arugula salad dressed with lemon and salt, or simply with a squeeze of lemon juice, as they do in Italy.”

Giada De Laurentiis’ Giadzy food blog has the complete recipe and reviews.

This is the “lightened up” Chicken Milanese that I made on @todayshow this morning… all the decadence without the gluten! https:t.co8OmqlW9Riipic.twitter.comZGUuw6Is2O

This dish is a dream come true for busy weeknights.

In separate shallow bowls, whisk together the rice flour, breadcrumbs, and eggs.

Dredge the chicken cutlets first in flour, then in the egg mixture, and finally in the breadcrumbs.

Cooks should press “gently to…,” as De Laurentiis advises.

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.