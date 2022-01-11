Giada De Laurentiis’ Gluten-Free Skillet Brownies are “Just as Delicious and Decadent as a Regular Brownie,” according to the chef.

Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis’ easy-to-make Gluten-Free Skillet Brownies recipe is just as moist, fudgy, and satisfying as regular brownies.

Here’s how to make the gluten-free version of this classic snack that the Food Network host recommends.

It’s possible that it’ll taste better than the “real thing.”

Refined coconut oil, coconut sugar, vanilla extract, two eggs plus one yolk, blanched almond flour, baking powder, unsweetened cocoa powder, and bittersweet chocolate chips are all used in the gluten-free recipe by the Everyday Italian star.

De Laurentiis uses an 8-inch nonstick ovenproof skillet for this recipe.

“This recipe is just as delicious and decadent as a regular brownie, but a tad better for you because it doesn’t use refined sugars or all-purpose flour,” the chef wrote on her lifestyle and food blog Giadzy of her gluten-free creation.

Additionally, the almond flour adds even more flavor and texture — it’s a win-win!”

In a medium mixing bowl, combine the melted coconut oil, coconut sugar, salt, and vanilla extract to make De Laurentiis’ skillet brownies.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs and extra yolk, then add the dry ingredients — almond flour, baking powder, and cocoa powder.

The chocolate chips can be folded in with a spatula once all of the ingredients have been combined.

The batter is poured into the skillet and spread out evenly.

If you want to add even more chocolate flavor, scatter more chocolate chips on top.

Preheat the oven to 325°F and bake the skillet for nearly half an hour, or “until the edges look dry and the center still looks slightly underdone.”

The brownies can be cut and served once they have cooled.

“Easy and the results taste great,” a Giadzy reviewer said of this non-traditional take on basic brownies.

Don’t be concerned if the batter turns out to be a little thick to pour.

Because that was all I had on hand, I used unrefined coconut oil, and the results were fantastic.

The brownies have a Mounds candy bar flavor.

As a quick dessert, serve with whipped cream.”

