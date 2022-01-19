Giada De Laurentiis’ Lasagna Rolls are a huge hit with Food Network viewers.

Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis’ Lasagna Rolls recipe has received over 1500 reviews on Food Network’s website.

De Laurentiis transforms the classic lasagna casserole into elegant, perfectly portioned bundles of cheesy, saucy delight.

It’s no surprise that the chef’s recipe has received such high praise.

The celebrity chef’s lasagna casserole is famous for its delectability and ease of preparation.

The recipe is also a favorite of the Everyday Italian star.

On her food and lifestyle blog Giadzy, De Laurentiis writes, “Lasagna is the ultimate crowd-pleaser.”

“Who doesn’t love cheesy, creamy, carb-y goodness baked to melty perfection in a casserole dish?” “My lasagna rolls have all the satisfying layers of a traditional lasagna but with a more elegant, less rustic look.”

They also make serving guests easier because there’s no messy slicing or measuring! Each person gets their own identical, perfectly rolled portion lifted right out of the dish.”

De Laurentiis pairs a “delicious northern Italian bechamel with some good-for-you greens and chopped prosciutto,” noting that the dish can be made vegetarian by omitting the prosciutto and “bumping up” the Parmesan cheese.

The full recipe, video, and reviews can be found on the Food Network website.

Lasagna bites that are perfectly rolled. https:t.coAXAiqEMK1Gpic.twitter.com8115SnC8sI

The chef’s Lasagna Rolls are made with pre-cooked lasagna noodles (no-boil noodles will not work here). They’re easy to make and a great dish for kids to help with.

“Don’t cook them all the way through,” De Laurentiis advises, “or they’ll get soggy in the oven.”

After the noodles have cooled, fill each lasagna noodle with a filling of whole-milk ricotta, prosciutto, cooked and squeezed-dry frozen spinach, grated Parmesan, egg, salt, and pepper.

Each lasagna bundle is rolled up loosely (if they’re rolled up too tightly, the filling will ooze out the sides), and all of the rolls are stacked on top of the bechamel sauce in a baking dish.

Marinara sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese are slathered on top of the rolls.

Cover the casserole with foil wrap and bake for 20 minutes at 450°F; remove the foil and bake for another 15 minutes.

The dish can be served with additional marinara sauce after it has been removed from the oven.

This is the situation:

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.